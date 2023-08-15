Jennifer Lopez is showing her fans how beautiful 54 can be.

On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share a video, beginning with a fresh-faced, sans-makeup look, which she titled “This Is…54.”

“I just had a birthday… and I feel better than ever!” Lopez said says in the video.

“I’m getting ready. Me, bare-faced, with no make-up and my JLo beauty products that I use every day,” she continued, gesturing to the various branded beauty products nearby.

“Here, for anybody who’s like ‘JLo doesn’t use her own products on her skin…’ I call bulls**t on you right now,” she jokingly declared, and also offered some skincare advice.

“I’ve been wearing sunscreen every day since I was in my very early 20s. You should start at a very young age,” she she said before bidding farewell, promising that “there’s no filters and no retouching on this video.”