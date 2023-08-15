Happy birthday to Joe Jonas, who celebrated his 34th birthday on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
The birthday received some social media tributes from his siblings/fellow Jonas Brothers members Nick and Joe.
“Happy birthday Joe. It’s very cool being your brother,” wrote Nick in the caption accompanying a photo of him presenting Joe with a candle-festooned birthday cake.
“Happy birthday @joejonas!! Go show him some love today!” wrote Kevin in his post.
Also celebrating was Joe’s wife, Sophie Turner, with the “Game of Thrones” alum sharing a series of photos via Instagram Story.