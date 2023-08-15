A new photo has been unveiled from “Foe”, the upcoming dystopian drama from director Garth Davis, based on Iain Reid’s novel of the same name.

In the film, Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan star as a married couple, 40 years in a future ravaged by climate change that has made their farmland nearly uninhabitable. Mescal’s character is ordered to leave his home to help pilot a space program while his wife, Ronan’s character, would supposedly be looked after.

“Academy Award nominees Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal star in ‘Foe’, a haunting exploration of marriage and identity set in an uncertain world,” reads the film’s official synopsis.

READ MORE: Saoirse Ronan Confirms She Won’t Be Appearing In Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ Movie: ‘I Was Gutted’

“Hen and Junior farm a secluded piece of land that has been in Junior’s family for generations, but their quiet life is thrown into turmoil when an uninvited stranger (Aaron Pierre) shows up at their door with a startling proposal,” the synopsis continues. “Based on best-selling author Iain Reid’s novel, directed by Garth Davis, and co-written by Davis and Reid, Foe’s mesmerizing imagery and persistent questions about the nature of humanity (and artificial humanity) bring the not-too-distant future to luminous life.”

“Foe” hits theatres on Oct. 6.