Kaley Cuoco isn’t letting carpal tunnel syndrome keep her from getting some exercise.

In a video shared to personal trainer Ryan Sorenson’s Instagram account Monday, Cuoco opened up about her injury and how she’s found a way to still get a killer workout in without the use of her hands.

“Hey guys, so some of you may know I have this, like, major wrist, hand injury from holding the baby. It’s a very real thing. Google it,” Cuoco, who is wearing a wrist brace on each hand, tells the camera of carpal tunnel syndrome. The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke defines the common disorder as one that occurs “when the median nerve, which runs from your forearm into the palm of the hand, becomes pressed or squeezed at the wrist.”

She continued, “And I think the only thing to make them better is for us to start working out without using my hands. And without using any body weight on my hands, which sounds crazy, and how can you get a workout like that? But Ryan and I are gonna do it today. We’re gonna show you that you can still get a workout, even if you are injured.”

Cuoco and Sorenson then proceed to take viewers through the circuit training session which sees Cuoco doing everything from lunges to squats, a run on the treadmill and even some light sparring. While Cuoco did use her arms for some of the movements, the “Based on a True Story” actress kept the use of her hands and wrists to a minimum.

“And that is how you do a no-hands workout and still get your a** kicked,” Cuoco adds, sweaty and fresh from the fitness sesh. “So, you can always do it. No excuses.”

Sorenson shared more about the routine in the caption, diving into the 37-year-old new mom’s condition and how he adjusted the workout for her injury.

“‘No Hands Workout’ 🔥 since having her baby @kaleycuoco has been suffering with what’s called Carpal tunnel syndrome, basically numbness and tingling in the hands and arms from a pinched nerve…mostly due to holding the baby,” Sorenson explained in the caption. “So, other than laying off her workouts we just adjust and make them more about lower body and core work. Always finding ways to work around these things and most importantly no excuses! #carpaltunnel #noexcuses #momswholift #workouttips.”

Cuoco welcomed daughter Matilda with partner Tom Pelphrey, 41, back in March.

“💓 3-30-23 💓 Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓,” Cuoco captioned her post announcing Matilda’s arrival in April. “Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief 💗 @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did 💗.”

Since then, she’s shared a look at her life as a first-time mom, including some of the ups and downs that have come with it — like suffering from carpal tunnel.

In an Instagram Story posted on July 10, “The Big Bang Theory” alum opened up about the condition, sharing an image of her left hand wrapped in a copper compression splint. Cuoco explained that she developed the nickname “mommy wrist” from carrying the four-month-old around.

“They call it ‘mommy wrist,'” she wrote on the picture. “Are you kidding me?”

The next day, Cuoco followed up on the progress of her injury by delivering a grim update. “Did I mention it’s both hands?” she later wrote on the post. “Just me sulking feeling sorry for myself.”

For more on Cuoco’s life as a new mom, check out the video below.

MORE FROM ET:

Tom Pelphrey Says His Family Called Kaley Cuoco ‘Penny’ When They Met

Kaley Cuoco Twins With Baby Daughter Matilda in New Photo

Kaley Cuoco’s Baby Girl Matilda Turns 4 Months — See the Cute Pic