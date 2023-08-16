Lionel Richie is apologizing for having to cancel a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden.

The “Hello” singer took the stage on Monday at the massive New York City venue — for the postponed concert that was supposed to be held on Saturday — and explained why he had been forced to cancel the previously scheduled show.

“I had two ‘No’s at the same time… [and] When God says no, and then the pilot says no, the answer [is no],” said Richie.

On Saturday, the 74-year-old “All Night Long” singer was booked to perform alongside Earth, Wind & Fire, however, the event was cancelled and rescheduled for Aug. 14 after fans had already filled the venue.

At 8:30 p.m., Richie took to X/Twitter to announce the show would not go on and shared, “Due to severe weather and being unable to land in the NY and surrounding areas, I’m unable to make it to the show tonight. I’m so bummed.”

On Monday, while addressing the MSG crowd, Richie joked, “I tried to bribe the pilot and the pilot said, ‘I do want to see my wife tomorrow.'”

“So tonight, we are going to make up for that,” he added, as he took a seat his piano. “I apologize a thousand times. But tonight, let’s start off easy like Sunday morning, y’all.”

Richie’s initial cancellation led to a great deal of backlash from fans who had already shown up for the event.

“When the ‘weather excuse’ feels cloudier than the actual sky… Why no heads-up before we crammed the auditorium? C’mon press team, all of us and countless fans are waiting for the real story,” one fan wrote.

Another fan, who noted that they came to the concert in a group of 12 people, pointed out that concertgoers travelled far and wide to make it to the event. “Press team lies. What actually happened? Nobody flies in late and blames weather. Weather was A OK. We are a group of 12 and so disappointed but not as disappointed as the tourists and fans who made plans around the gig and will now miss it.”

