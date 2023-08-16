Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck at the Los Angeles "The Flash" premiere.

Jennifer Lopez had a sweet 51st birthday message for her other half, Ben Affleck, on Tuesday.

Lopez took to Instagram to share a sweet clip of the pair singing along to Sam Cooke’s “What A Wonderful World” in the car, covering up their real singing with the actual track.

She captioned the post, “Dear Ben … Happy Birthday. I love you!”

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez Shares Details From Her 54th Birthday Party Hosted By Ben Affleck: ‘All The Kids Were There’

It’s almost been a year since the lovebirds’ lavish Georgia wedding on August 20, 2022. The pair actually tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022.

READ MORE: Ben Affleck Spotted Giving Money To A Homeless Man While Driving In Brentwood

A source told People Affleck is “happy and thriving” while celebrating his 51st birthday.

The insider said on the “Air” actor’s special day, “Everything is going well in his life. He is happy and content.”

Lopez celebrated her 54th birthday on July 24.

She looked stunning as she gave fans some skincare tips, going without makeup for the vid and making sure to put on plenty of sunscreen.

The singer wrote in the caption, “No filter. ALL. ME. #ThisIsMeNow at 54, glowing and happy @JLoBeauty.”