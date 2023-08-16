Harrison Ford comes face-to-face with a cobra from "Raiders of the Lost Ark"

Harrison Ford would like some more cuddly critters to bear his name.

The German scientific journal Slamandra recently published the discovery of a new species of snake, giving it the name Tachymenoides harrisonfordi, after the “Indiana Jones” star.

Ford’s iconic character is, of course, famous for being afraid of snakes, making the naming of a snake after the actor a fitting joke and tribute, though he has some qualms about it.

“These scientists keep naming critters after me, but it’s always the ones that terrify children,” the actor joked in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t understand. I spend my free time cross-stitching. I sing lullabies to my basil plants, so they won’t fear the night.”

The species is indeed the third to be named after Ford, along with a species of ant called Pheidole harrisonfordi, and a spider called alponia harrisonfordi.

“In all seriousness, this discovery is humbling,” Ford continued. “It’s a reminder that there’s still so much to learn about our wild world — and that humans are one small part of an impossibly vast biosphere.”

The 81-year-old added, “On this planet, all fates are intertwined, and right now, one million species are teetering on the edge of oblivion. We have an existential mandate to mend our broken relationship with nature and protect the places that sustain life.”

Just this summer, Ford reprised his role as Indiana Jones in the fifth film in the franchise, “Dial of Destiny”, directed by by James Mangold, and co-written by Mangold, Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and David Koepp.

The film has struggled at the box office against its massive budget, earning $375 million worldwide. The movie cost an estimated $300 million to produce, before marketing.