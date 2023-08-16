Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Olivia Rodrigo waves to fans outside of Quo Vadis in London.

Olivia Rodrigo turned heads in London in a red-hot mini dress.

The 20-year-old singer was photographed wearing the retro-inspired design by Magda Butrym, complete with a halter neck, a cupped bodice and fitted silhouette while exiting Quo Vadis Restaurant in Soho, London on Tuesday evening.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo Unveils Tracklist For Album ‘GUTS’

Olivia Rodrigo is seen leaving Quo Vadis after attending a dinner co-hosted by “The Face” editor Matthew Whitehouse on August 15, 2023 in London, England. — Photo: Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Rodrigo stepped out in a pair of matching red high heels as she made her way to a vehicle waiting nearby.

Olivia Rodrigo waves to fans outside of Quo Vadis in London. — Photo: Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Olivia Rodrigo is seen leaving Quo Vadis in Soho, London. — Photo: Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo Discusses Her Relationship Status And What It Was Like Growing Up In The Spotlight In ‘Vogue’ Chat

The “Deja Vu” singer appeared in good spirits during her trip to the capital of England. Earlier in the day, she went sightseeing and documented her trip on Instagram.

The hitmaker uploaded a series of pics that see her posing by the Thames outside Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament while donning a stylish red pleated skirt, paired with a black top, knee-high boots and sunglasses.

Rodrigo also captured herself posing in front of one of London’s popular red telephone boxes and uploaded a video of her and some friends walking across the iconic Abbey Road crossing, made famous by the Beatles album cover.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo Spills About Origin Of New Single ‘Vampire’: ‘Very Therapeutic Experience’

“Going down like London London London,” Rodrigo captioned the post.

The “Vampire” songstress is currently promoting her second album Guts, set to release on September 8.