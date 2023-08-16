“The Blind Side” actor Quinton Aaron is jumping to his co-star Sandra Bullock’s defence amid the legal drama surrounding Michael Oher and the Tuohy family.

Aaron played Oher in the 2009 flick alongside Bullock, who won a Best Actress Oscar for her role as Leigh Anne Tuohy.

A synopsis for the film reads, “The story of Michael Oher, a homeless and traumatized boy who became an All-American football player and first-round NFL draft pick with the help of a caring woman and her family.”

With Oher now filing a lawsuit against the Tuohys this week, claiming they tricked him into a conservatorship shortly after he turned 18, social media users called for Bullock’s Oscar to be taken away.

However, Aaron insisted that’s not necessary.

“To make a statement like that doesn’t make any sense,” the actor told TMZ Sports. “Sandra Bullock didn’t have anything to do with the real story that we’re reading as of right now.”

He insisted, “She gave a brilliant performance and that shouldn’t be tarnished for something that had nothing to do with her.”

Aaron told the publication he hadn’t talked to the Tuohys since the movie came out, but pointed out: “I got a good sense from all of them,” adding: “They were real cool to me.”

The lawsuit included Oher alleging that the Tuohys used their status as his conservators to make business deals that earned them millions off their “lie.”

In an interview with the Daily Memphian, Sean Tuohy recently shared his reaction to news of the petition and the allegations against him and his wife.

“We’re devastated,” he said. “It’s upsetting to think we would make money off any of our children. But we’re going to love Michael at 37 just like we loved him at 16.”

