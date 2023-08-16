Raquel Leviss has some thoughts to share on “Scandoval.”

The reality star opened up for the first time about her take on the aftermath of her cheating scandal with her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star, Tom Sandoval, after the affair made headlines earlier this year.

While appearing on iHeart Radio’s “Just B with Bethenny Frankel” podcast, Leviss told host, Bethenny Frankel, that “the concept of an affair hits home, hits really hard to a lot of people.

“So I think there was a lot of projection happening, a lot of emotions that came up for people. And unfortunately, I was the punching bag for a lot of that,” she said on the latest podcast episode — released today.

Leviss acknowledged that she brought “hurt” to “a lot of people,” including Sandoval’s now ex-girlfriend and fellow “VPR” co-star, Ariana Madix, who she’s caused “a lot of pain.”

“I was not careful in my actions and I was not thinking long term,” she explained. “I was completely wrapped up in heartbreak and wanting to get certain needs met. Looking back now, I can see that I was still healing from a relationship from somebody who I thought I was going to marry.

“And ending that, I still haven’t healed yet,” she revealed; however, she has forgiven herself.

Following the dramatic outcome of the cheating scandal revelation, Leviss — who said she carried “so much shame” — checked into a mental health treatment facility shortly after.

When asked how she feels about Madix being portrayed as “America’s sweetheart” and being presented endorsement deals and opportunities to appear on talk shows in wake of the scandal, Leviss said it “blows [her] mind” that she’s been portrayed as the total opposite — a “TV villain.”

“Part of me says, good for you, because take advantage of these opportunities while they come your way,” Leviss said of Madix. “But it is hurtful to me just to think that — my nature is very kind and forgiving and understanding of other people, so the concept of me being the ultimate reality TV villain just blows my mind.

She added: “And the way that [Madix] spoke to me at the reunion, I feel like it was uncalled for.”