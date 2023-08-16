Click to share this via email

It seems like Tom Brady and Irina Shayk’s romance is heating up.

According to the Daily Mail, the pair enjoyed a 48-hour rendezvous in London, U.K. over the weekend.

Brady and Shayk were seen leaving the fancy The Twenty Two hotel in Mayfair separately just five minutes apart.

The Mail stated the alleged lovebirds spent Sunday and Monday together “holed up” at the lavish hotel, before Brady was seen leaving via a side entrance at 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday to catch a flight.

Shayk had been spotted leaving via a separate side entrance five minutes earlier.

Brady was said to have checked into the hotel in the early hours of Sunday morning, around 2 a.m., after driving from Birmingham to London on Saturday night.

The sportsman recently became a minority owner of English second-tier soccer team Birmingham City.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion partnered with the club’s holding company, U.S.-based Knighthead Capital Management, becoming chairman of a new advisory board, it was reported earlier this month.

Brady finalized his divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen in October after 13 years of marriage. The latest Shayk date claims come after he picked the supermodel up for an apparent sleepover in Los Angeles last month, Page Six claimed an eyewitness told them at the time.

Brady and Shayk were both in attendance at billionaire art dealer Joe Nahmad’s wedding to Madison Headrick in Costa Smeralda, Sardinia, in May.

Page Six then reported that Shayk — who shares 6-year-old daughter Lea with ex Bradley Cooper — made “a beeline” for the sports star at the star-studded bash. However, the supermodel’s rep denied the claims, calling them “totally fictional.”