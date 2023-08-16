Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Canadian Taylor Swift fans are desperate to get their hands on “Eras Tour” tickets for the Toronto dates, but many have been left disappointed.

Fans were hopeful they might be able to nab a presale ticket code by signing up for the Avion Rewards Member Registration.

However, a lot of people took to social media to share their frustration on Tuesday after receiving waitlist emails with the RBC Avion Rewards sale.

Looks like it’s a no to Taylor Swift for me as I’m on waitlist for the second (and last) possible opportunity through Avion. 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/z2zOCzfNSf — Sean Previl (@SeanPrevil) August 15, 2023

Waitlisted for the RBC Avion Rewards presale for the Taylor Swift concert as well. This is honestly so ridiculous lmao Why is it this hard to MAYBE have the POTENTIAL to POSSIBLY spend hundreds on a ticket to a concert ?! — Ryan Hancock (@ryanhancock9) August 15, 2023

@RBC How come I got waitlisted for the Taylor Swift x RBC verified fan presale?!? I’m a genuine member of your bank and have been with you guys for years! I’m very disappointed — Sara♡ (@Sara__melnyk) August 16, 2023

How it feels to be waitlisted (again) for the Taylor Swift RBC Avion sale….while being an RBC customer for 20 years. pic.twitter.com/UMdfXbiBc4 — Ed Sheeran in 22 days (@Sheeran_Stan) August 15, 2023

waitlisted AGAAAAIN

😭😭😭😭

Taylor Swift RBC was my last hope… — this is the way (@lovemagicworld) August 15, 2023

The bank was previously announced as the official ticket-access partner for the six Toronto “Eras Tour” dates.

Swift is set to perform at the city’s Rogers Centre on November 14, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23 in 2024.

READ MORE: Why Fans Think Taylor Swift Will Star In ‘Deadpool 3’

The latest heartbreak for Canadian Swifties comes after fans launched a petition on change.org, demanding Ticketmaster change their policies after so many failed to get their hands on tickets.

Thousands were left frustrated and disappointed last week when they were waitlisted for the exclusive presale through Ticketmaster’s verified fan registration process.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Fans Are Angry Over Toronto Ticket Prices To Eras Tour

Some tickets being resold have already peaked at $20,000 per seat on Stubhub.

The petition reads: “Presale codes have gone out, using the ‘verified fan’ registration process through Ticketmaster, however tickets are immediately being priced with dynamic pricing and being purchased for resale on third-party ticket websites and social media for astronomical pricing.”

The creators behind the petition — titled “THE ERAS TOUR CANADA – Ticketmaster Policies MUST Change” — claim fewer Swifties were given the opportunity to purchase seats due to scalpers, who don’t plan on attending any of the shows, using the verified fan process to resell tickets.