Meghan Markle has been enjoying some time with her girls while Prince Harry has been away with work.

The Duchess of Sussex could be seen posing for a selfie shared on an Instagram Story posted by Myka Harris.

Meghan sat in between Kadi Lee and Cleo Wade, looking stunning as she beamed for the snap.

The former “Suits” star donned a casual black tank top for the outing, tying her hair up.

“Belated bday celebrations w/ these lovely muses,” the caption read, adding: “missing sweet @sergenormant,” referencing the stylist that did Meghan’s hair on her wedding day on May 19, 2018.

Credit: Instagram/@highbrowhippie

It wasn’t clear whose birthday the pals were celebrating, but the outing came not long after Meghan turned 42 on August 4.

Meghan has been keeping herself busy while Harry has been away, with her apparently partying at Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California last Tuesday with her BFF Lucy Fraser, according to Page Six.

She also went to see the “Barbie” movie ahead of her birthday earlier this month.

Harry, on the other hand, took part in a charity polo match in Singapore for Sentebale over the weekend, with him playing as part of the Royal Salute Sentebale Team; captained by charity ambassador Nacho Figueras.

He touched down in Tokyo towards the start of last week, with him speaking at a summit organized by the International Sports Promotion Society (ISPS) on Wednesday.