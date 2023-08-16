Chris Pine is having a fine Mediterranean getaway.

The “Star Trek” actor was recently spotted with a mystery brunette, spending some time out on a boat in the sun while vacationing in Sardinia.

In photos, the pair were sitting together, with Pine shirtless, and later in the water with their arms around each other.

Pine was most recently in a relationship with actress Annabelle Wallis, of “Peaky Blinders” and “Malignant”. They started dating in 2018, but it was reported in March 2022 that they had split.

Before that, Pine has also linked with with Sofia Boutella, Vail Bloom, Zoë Kravitz, Olivia Munn and others.

The actor most recently starred in the film “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”.

Pine will next be seen in the film “Poolman”, which he also co-wrote with Ian Gotler and directed, and will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month.