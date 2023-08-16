Darius Jackson is moving on from the drama and Keke Palmer, apparently.

The actor and fitness instructor, who shares son Leodis with the “Nope” star, is trying to leave the drama surrounding him, Palmer and Usher behind. Last month, he was criticized for mom-shaming an outfit Palmer wore to Usher’s Las Vegas residency show, in which she was also serenaded onstage by the performer.

“He’s moved on,” a source told People of Jackson.

Since the controversial incident, Palmer and Jackson have not been spotted publicly together. Meanwhile, the actress and singer has been keeping busy with work, most recently starring in Usher’s new music video “Boyfriend” — seemingly a jab at Jackson.

The status of the estranged couple’s relationship remains unclear as neither of them have addressed where they stand.

The source adds that Jackson is focusing on an acting career, keeping the drama in the past. As for co-parenting their son — whom they welcomed in February — the insider shared that the two are making it work: “You don’t have to be in the same household to be good parents.”