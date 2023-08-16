Though Salma Hayek Pinault’s first kiss went exactly as planned, the aftermath of the sweet moment led to a sticky situation.

In a new interview with W Magazine, the actress recalled her “romantic” yet “disastrous” first kiss that left her childhood bedroom infested with ants.

When asked where her first kiss took place, Hayek Pinault revealed it happened in Coatzacoalcos, the “little town in Mexico” where she grew up.

“It was very memorable, for a very stupid long story,” she said, explaining: “I wanted to taste good, so I kept putting honey on my lips. And I said, ‘What did it taste like?’ And he said, ‘Like honey,’ but it’s the cliche—that’s what they say.”

READ MORE: Salma Hayek Has Fun In The Pool In New Bathing Suit Pics

Salma Hayek Pinault — Photo: Quil Lemons for W Magazine

“And so I kept putting honey on my lips and I burned my mouth and I had an infestation of ants in my bedroom,” she continued. “Something that started real romantic turned out to be kind of disastrous.”

The “Black Mirror” actress went on to discuss her permanently memorable snake dance in “From Dusk Till Dawn” and getting her start in television through telenovelas before emerging in film, which can be read here.

READ MORE: Salma Hayek Says Meditation And High-Frequency Machines The Secret To Her Ageless Look: ‘No Botox’

Salma Hayek Pinault — Photo: Quil Lemons for W Magazine

READ MORE: ‘Black Mirror’ Season 6: Did You Spot All The Easter Eggs?

In June, Hayek Pinault retuned to the small screen when “Black Mirror” season six premiered on Netflix.

Prior to joining the show, the 56-year-old had never watched a single episode because “I get really scared of anything horror,” she confessed to W. “I don’t watch, because then I don’t sleep.”

Watch Hayek Pinault recall her first kiss in the clip below.