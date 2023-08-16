Leonard Bernstein’s three kids are coming to Bradley Cooper’s defence following criticism that the actor portrayed himself with “Jewface” in his upcoming biopic of the classical composer.

Cooper, 48, found himself facing the brunt of online flack when the trailer for his latest flick, “Maestro”, which follows the life story of the Jewish-American composer, dropped on Wednesday.

The trailer showcases the Oscar nominee’s prosthetic nose to highlight Bernstein’s appearance. However, some people online found the choice offensive. British actor Tracy-Ann Obermann said the choice parallels “Black-Face or Yellow-Face”, insisting a Jewish actor would have been fitter for the role.

Now, Bernstein’s three kids are publicly squashing the criticism surrounding Cooper and coming to the filmmaker’s defence.

In posts shared on X on Wednesday, Bernstein’s three kids, Jamie, Alexander and Nina, began: “Bradley Cooper included the three of us along every step of his amazing journey as he made his film about our father.”

They emphasized how they were “touched to the core” to see Cooper’s adoring commitment and loving passion towards their father’s work, adding that it “breaks our hearts to see any misrepresentation or misunderstandings of his efforts.”

They didn’t beat around the bush on the nose: “It happens to be true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice, big nose.”

They say they’re “perfectly fine” with the make-up, adding that Leonard himself would have been “fine with it as well.”

“Any strident complaints around this issue strike us above all as disingenuous attempts to bring a successful person down a notch — a practice we observed all too often perpetrated on our own father.”

They end by stating that they “can’t wait for the world to see his creation.”

“Maestro” hits theatres on September 2, 2023.