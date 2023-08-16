Millie Bobby Brown is ready to close the door on “Stranger Things”.

After nearly a decade of being part of the hit Netflix series, the actress believes it’s time to “graduate” from that huge chapter of her life.

“I think I’m ready,” Brown, 19, told Women’s Wear Daily of the show, which will debut its fifth and final season sometime in 2024. “It’s been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it’s like graduating high school. It’s like senior year, you’re ready to go and blossom and flourish.”

The “Enola Holmes” star added that she’s “grateful for the time” she’s had, “but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life.”

In March, Brown reiterated that she’s “definitely ready to wrap up” the supernatural drama because “there’s a lot of the story that’s been told,” noting that she’s “very ready” to open up new chapters in her career.

Elsewhere in her interview, Brown chats about her first fragrance — “Wildly Me,” part of her beauty line Florence by Mills — and reveals that her and Jake Bongiovi’s wedding planning is “going.”