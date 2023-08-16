The new trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s next project, “Heart of Invictus”, is here.

Netflix confirmed on Wednesday that the series is set to premiere on August 30, releasing the brand new trailer.

Harry says in the clip, “The games doesn’t focus on what causes the injury, but really about the recovery and how to be part of a community again.”

“Heart of Invictus”. Credit: Netflix

A synopsis reads, “The series follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe, all service members who have experienced life-changing injuries or illnesses, on their road to the Invictus Games The Hague.

“The multi-episode series joins the competitors as they train, and along the way reveal powerful stories of resilience and hope. The series also follows the organizers as they work to prepare for the Games alongside each nation’s team, supporting the competitors as well as their friends and families.”

Executive producer Harry says in a statement, “Our Invictus Games community represents some of the bravest and most dedicated individuals from 23 nations across the globe.

“‘Heart of Invictus’ is the incredible story of competitors brought together through service, who are now united through sport. While in various stages of recovery from both visible and invisible injuries, these competitors and their loved ones give a compelling look at their journey to the Invictus Games, in a way that commands admiration and respect.”

The “Heart of Invictus” trailer comes ahead of the 2023 Invictus Games, which is set to take place between September 9 and 16 in Düsseldorf, Germany. Harry and Meghan will be in attendance.

Harry — who first launched the Games in 2014 — and Meghan’s organization, Archewell, teamed up with the Invictus Games Foundation for the release.