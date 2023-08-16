TIFF must be the place.

On Wednesday, the festival made the surprise announcement that iconic band Talking Heads will reunite for a special screening of the classic concert documentary “Stop Making Sense”.

The event will mark the first time since 2002, at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, that original members David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison will be back together.

TIFF will host an IMAX screening of the 1984 Jonathan Demme-directed documentary in celebration of its 40th anniversary, on Monday, Sept. 11.

The event will also include a Q&A led by Spike Lee, who directed Byrne’s most recent concert doc, “American Utopia”, which opened TIFF in 2020.

Fans around the world will also be able to witness the historic event, which will be live-streamed from the festival to select IMAX theatres globally.

“Some people say you’ll never find a better concert documentary than Stop Making Sense,” said TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey. “I’m one of those people. Talking Heads is at the top of their form. Working with Jonathan Demme, they build their performance scene by scene, song by song into a work of pure, cathartic power. Maybe you’ve seen it before. But you’ve never seen it in IMAX.”

Indie studio A24 recent completed a new 4K restoration of “Stop Making Sense”, which will have a theatrical run starting exclusively in IMAX on Sept. 22, and theatres everywhere Sept. 29.