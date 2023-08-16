“Big Brother Canada”‘s season 11 winner, Terrell ‘Ty’ McDonald, is giving back to his community in a major way.

This Sunday, August 20 at Stackt Market in Toronto, the “Big Brother Canada” winner will be hosting a charity event to mark the launch of his foundation, the Georgina Barkhouse Foundation — an homage to his mother.

A celebrity/influencer basketball game will take the center court during the festivities.

The showdown will feature “Big Brother Canada” cast members and professional athletes joining forces for a captivating three vs. three basketball match, including ET Canada’s Jed Tavernier. The teams, led by Nicholas Boss and Cedric Carter, will represent Team Office Hours and Team Galaxy Training.

Ty McDonald’s ‘Give Back’ Fundraiser — Photo: Ty McDonald

The event aims to raise funds for underserved youth from inner-city communities, providing sports equipment, tuition scholarships, and much-needed school supplies.

In a statement, he explains: “My commitment to giving back to the community can be described as deeply rooted and unwavering. There is no greater satisfaction than knowing I am making a positive impact in the lives of those in need.”

Speaking with ET Canada after being crowned the winner of “Big Brother Canada” season 11 in May, McDonald expressed his desire to use his $100,000 cash prize for good.

“Well, I’m going to talk with my mom first to see if she needs any help,” he said. “I definitely have to do some charity work. I do charity work already, but I want to give back to my elementary school, my middle school, however I can help the people around me. That’s my main focus right now. So that’s what I’m doing with it.”

“The Give Back” event will be held on Sunday, August 20, at Stackt Market in Toronto from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.