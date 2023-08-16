“Barbie” has broken another record.

Weeks after opening, Greta Gerwig’s comedy based on the iconic toy has bested “The Dark Knight” to become Warner Bros. highest-grossing film ever at the North American box office.

The blockbuster comedy, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has so far pulled in $537.5 million in the U.S. and Canada, beating out “The Dark Knight”, which after its release in 2008 earned $533.3 million.

Both films are still a good distance from the top at the all-time domestic box office chart, led by “Star Wars: The Force Awaken”, which earned a staggering $936.7 million in the U.S. and Canada.

Other films higher up on the list include, “Avengers: Endgame”, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, “Avatar”, “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Titanic” and more.

Globally, “Barbie” has earned a total of over $1.19 billion at the box office, also besting “The Dark Knight”, but coming in behind “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2”, which it Warner’s top-earner worldwide at $1.34 billion.

It is expected that “Barbie” will be the “Potter” film in the coming weeks. The film has been a major success, crossing the $1 billion mark in just over two weeks after release.

And while “Barbie” has beat out “The Dark Knight”, Gerwig’s film has also gone up against another Christopher Nolan film this summer, the director’s epic biopic “Oppenheimer”.

Both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer”, which have been blockbuster successes, were released on the same day, July 21, spawning the so-called “Barbenheimer” phenomenon, with many moviegoers opting to take in both films as a double-feature.

With Gerwig at the helm, “Barbie” has also become the highest-grossing live-action film directed by a woman, beating 2019’s “Captain Marvel”, which was co-directed by Anna Bowden.