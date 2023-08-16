Nelly Furtado is loving being in her 40s.

The Canadian hitmaker, 44, recently appeared on Emily Ratajkowski’s “High Low with EmRata” podcast when she dished about stripping off to pose naked with a boa constrictor.

Furtado recalled of the shoot that had just happened, “I felt comfortable because I like snakes.”

She admitted she was “more scared” about being naked, but insisted, “I mean I’m not actually naked, [I’m] kind of covered up… but, it was vulnerable for me.”

Furtado said she’d had a moment where she didn’t know exactly why, but she was saying “yes” to the shoot.

She told Ratajkowski, “I’m evolving a lot I think as a woman and I’m evolving at a great pace. So, yesterday, being vulnerable enough to have less clothes on and more of a boa constrictor on me, it was cool and it was a good feeling.”

Elsewhere in the chat, EmRata mentioned that she’d read somewhere that Furtado knew she would “glow-up” in her 40s.

The singer pointed out that although some people are “terrified” of being in their 40s, she thinks it’s “so fun,” The Sun reported.

“I’m so happy,” she gushed. “It’s gratitude. I’m just more grateful for everything.”

Furtado continued: “The gratitude piece I think has changed my life. Every day is valuable for me. I have more self-confidence.”

The “Maneater” hitmaker said she wants to keep “growing” and “searching,” adding of being single: “I’m just really enjoying it. It’s so liberating and fun.

“I’m a lover, I have a lot of love in me. It’s so nice to express my enthusiasm and love and affection for people,” the star — who was married to Demacio Castellon from 2008-2016 — went on.

Furtado also revealed that she feels connected to her early ’00s tracks now more than ever.

She shared, “I’m 44, I know myself. I’ve been through it.”