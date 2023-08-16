"Warrior Nun" will continue to kick demon butt as Netflix has renewed the series for a sophomore season. "Warrior Nun" revolves around a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue and is tasked with fighting demons on Earth.

“Warrior Nun” is returning from the land of cancelled TV shows.

After being ripped off Netflix’s airwaves after two seasons, the fantasy-drama is getting a dose of revival, but this time in the form of three feature-length films directed by Dean English, The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Tuesday.

According to the show’s creator, Simon Barry, fans can pat themselves on the back for the series rebirth.

“Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts — ‘Warrior Nun’ will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine,” excitedly tweeted Barry on June 28. “More details to come! SOON! Thank you!!”

According to THR, he’s right in his assessment, as fans created a mighty effort to get the show back into production as soon as it was pulled, including billboards and a social media campaign.

On Tuesday, August 15, Barry expressed his bubbling excitement once again, but this time in a YouTube vid. He, once again, praised the fandom for their forceful efforts to keep the show alive.

“You guys really make it all worthwhile. So thank you so much for your continued support,” he addressed in the clip.

He also mentioned that the ongoing writer’s strikes in Hollywood are affecting the update of any further announcements regarding the projects.

The show, which premiered in 2020, follows Alba Baptista as she’s resurrected from the dead following the implant of an ancient artifact in her back. She quickly learns it’s time to dust herself off and get to demon fighting.