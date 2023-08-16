Kelly Ripa has been thinking about the end.

In an interview with Purist, the TV star reveals that she has given thought to retiring from “Live”, which she has co-hosted since 2001.

Opening up about her aversion to taking big risks, the 52-year-old says, “I think the risk-averse quality I have is probably the reason I stayed with the same job for so long.”

Ripa goes on to explain that she has actually had offers for different jobs that could have taken her away from the long-running morning show.

“Other offers come along, but I like to stick with what I know,” she says. “I am very steadfast in everything I do, and so when you have me, you have me for life.”

She adds, “Having said that, I don’t intend to work at this job for the rest of my life. I do talk about retirement with great interest, but right now I’m very happy, especially working with Mark.”

Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, joined her this year as the new co-host of “Live”, replacing Ryan Seacrest.

Prior to Seacrest, Ripa co-hosted the show with Michael Strahan, and before that, she joined the show as Regis Philbin’s co-host, replacing the outgoing Kathie Lee Gifford.

Talking about how “Live” has endured through the decades, Ripa says, “I have to give a shoutout to our audience, because there were not the distractions—the streaming services and the smartphones and computers—when I started working there. Our audience has remained with us, and I think it’s because we are a break from the news.”