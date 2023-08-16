Taylor Swift, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill perform onstage during the Reputation Stadium Tour at Nissan Stadium on August 25, 2018 in Nashville

Tim McGraw is an OG Swiftie.

Speaking with ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman, the iconic country star reflected on spending time with Taylor Swift when she was still a young, up-and-coming star.

Swift, who was still a teenager at the time, opened for McGraw and his wife Faith Hill on their Soul2Soul II tour in 2007.

“We knew early on, when she was opening for Faith and I on our Soul2Soul tour, just her and an acoustic guitar, and spending time with her,” he said. “Faith and I both knew that there was no stopping her.”

He added, “She’s a special talent.”

The admiration goes both ways, of course. Swift’s first ever single, from her 2006 self-titled debut album, was called “Tim McGraw”.

The country star also opened up about maintaining his relationship with his wife amid the difficulties of the entertainment industry.

“I don’t know if there’s a key. We always say we’re 27 years coming up, it’s like 96 in show business,” he said. “It’s almost like dog years.”

McGraw continued, “We just made a commitment early on, when we first decided we were getting married and having kids, that we wouldn’t just walk out the door when problems arose.”

The singer also said one of the important aspects of his relationship with Hill and their daughters is that they are willing to be “brutally honest” with each other.

“Faith and I were going to raise our girls to be strong, independent and fierce and have their own minds and have their own opinions,” he said. “And sometimes I go, ‘Dang, do we want them to be that independent and strong?’ But yeah, we’re so proud of them.”

McGraw and Hill have three children together.