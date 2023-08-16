Kendall Jenner tends to keep her private life on the down low, but she spoke a little about her approach to romance in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

Jenner — who is thought to be dating Bad Bunny — is featured in the magazine’s September ’23 Icons issue.

Kendall Jenner poses for “Harper’s Bazzar”. Credit: Mario Sorrenti

Kendall Jenner poses for “Harper’s Bazzar”. Credit: Mario Sorrenti

The supermodel said of relationships, “I love really hard, and I love without apology.

“I don’t like goodbyes, and I will fight to not have to say goodbye. I will always fight for relationships. I’ve been that way since I was little, although I was shy and sometimes very closed off.

“I don’t give up on anything. Some people aren’t willing to meet me at that level. But that’s okay. I’d rather do that than shut myself off to something and not give it a proper chance.”

READ MORE: Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny ‘Seem In Love’ On Romantic Trip To Idaho; Source Claims The Pair Are ‘Super Serious’

Kendall Jenner poses for “Harper’s Bazzar”. Credit: Mario Sorrenti

Jenner’s quotes were released just days after she was caught on camera making out with Bad Bunny at Drake’s gig at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Sunday night.

READ MORE: Bad Bunny Breaks Silence On Kendall Jenner Romance, Pair Insist They Want To Protect Their Private Lives

The pair have been romantically linked since February and have been seen out together on multiple occasions, but they’ve both chosen to avoid talking about their romance in interviews.

Elsewhere in the Harper’s Bazaar chat, Jenner spoke about her therapy journey, telling the mag: “I feel really balanced right now.

“I started my therapy journey a year and a half ago. I meet with my therapist once a week, so every week I’m learning something new. I’m constantly evolving and just excited to do that.”