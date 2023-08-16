Chris Martin and Coldplay are being taken to court by the former manager.

According to a report in Variety, Coldplay ended its 22-year association with longtime manager Dave Holmes approximately 12 months ago, and are now being managed by a team consisting of Phil Harvey, Mandi Frost and Arlene Moon, who had worked with the band and Holmes for several years.

Variety points to legal documents filed in the U.K. indicating that Holmes is suing the band, with a rep telling the outlet that the lawsuit involves a “contractual dispute.” Because the legal documents had yet to be made public, there was no further information made available.

Speaking to Variety in 2018, Holmes recalled giving his mother a copy of the band’s Parachutes album as a gift back in 2000, telling her at the time, “I just started working with this band, and they’re going to be as big as U2. I knew it. I just knew.”