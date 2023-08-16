If you're out and about in Vancouver then chances are you have seen a "Riverdale" cast member. The show regularly films in Hollywood North. The cast and crew will wrap up production on season six in June.

“Riverdale” became a pop cultural phenom in the late ’10s, but that doesn’t mean the show hasn’t been exempt from criticism.

The cast recently chatted up a storm with Vulture, where they divulged their thoughts about the progression of the series’ arguably ridiculous storylines.

Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper on the CW series, opened the conversation by admitting “our show is made fun of a lot,” acknowledging the boatload of “Riverdale Cringe” compilations available on TikTok and YouTube.

“But it’s really not been easy to feel that you’re the butt of a joke. We all want to be actors; we’re passionate about what we do. So when the absurdity of our show became a talking point, it was difficult,” she continued.

“It is ‘what the f**k?’ That’s the whole point. When we’re doing our table reads and something ridiculous happens, Roberto [show creator] is laughing because he understands the absurdity and the campiness.

Camila Mendes, known for her portrayal of the luxurious Veronica Lodge, compared the “absurd stories” of superhero movies.

“You’ve got a f***ing talking raccoon fighting aliens in space! No one’s like, ‘This makes no sense.’ We’re a comic book; it’s supposed to be fun and fictional and weird. If you want to watch a teen show where there’s just a bunch of kids in a high school dealing with relationship drama, there’s a lot out there.”

Cole Sprouse, who plays lovable Jughead, said: “Go watch ‘Euphoria,'” to those seeking a more serious teen TV tone.

Comparing North America to England, Sprouse said the UK “gets it,” claiming “North America is the only part of the world that raises vocal opposition to the absurdity of the show.”

“Riverdale” season 7 is currently airing on the CW.