Cole Sprouse has seen the dark side of going through a breakup in the public eye.

In a new Vulture interview with the cast of “Riverdale”, the actor opened up about the fan outrage that he received after his split from co-star Lili Reinhart.

“I get a lot of stuff sent to my house or my loved ones’ houses,” Sprouse said “Death threats, really nasty, honestly criminal stuff.”

The actor went on to explain that intensity of the response was likely motivated in part because several of the stars dated each other, like their characters on the show.

“I do think it’s because at least four of us at this table have dated our coworkers,” he said.

“Is that just a consequence of an incredible love? Or is that what fanaticism looks like?” Sprouse continued. “Perhaps because those lines were blurred to our audience, it’s hard to break those things up when life moves on.”

In the show, Sprouse’s character Jughead was in a relationship with Reinhart’s Betty Cooper on-and-off for the first five seasons.

The two started dating in real life in 2017, before splitting three years later, in 2020.

Co-stars Camila Mendes and Charles Melton also dated from 2018 to 2019.

The series finale of “Riverdale” will air later this month.