Rashida Jones’ “The Other Black Girl” crafts a thrilling look at the competitive realities of an oppressive workplace dynamic.

Based on the New York Times best-seller by Zakiya Dalila Harris, “The Other Black Girl” stars Sinclair Daniel as Nella, a Black editorial assistant in a majority Caucasian office at an NYC publishing house, who grows sick and tired of the consistent tokenism thrown in her direction.

Things look up for her when another Black woman named Hazel, played by Ashleigh Murray, is hired as a fellow assistant at the company. However, Hazel quickly climbs the office ladder and not only becomes a threat to Nella’s corporate standing but something much more sinister appears looming.

“I feel like I’m completely losing my mind,” says Nella as mind-bending ghostly images stare at her via a computer screen.

The trailer leaves viewers questioning Nella’s reality, leaving audiences to ponder whether an evil entity is actually pursuing her under the guise of Hazel or if she’s just genuinely losing her grasp on reality.

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans will also be excited to spot a familiar face in the trailer: Garcelle Beauvais!

The 10-episode series will air on Disney+ starting on September 13.