Among Keri Russell’s many screen credits is one of her earliest, and least remembered: appearing in “The All New Mickey Mouse Club” back in the early 1990s.

In a new interview with W Magazine promoting her recent Netflix drama “The Diplomat”, Russell recalled her days as a teenage Mouseketeer alongside a cast of future stars that included Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling and Christina Aguilera.

“Some of those people are still my best friends — Ilana [Miller] and Lindsey [Alley],” she said.

“I was there at a time when there were a lot of famous kids there. And I say this completely truthfully: I was literally the least talented one there. I’m not kidding,” she continued.

“When I look at those kids, I’m like, why in the world did they pick me? Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling and Britney Spears. It was wild,” she added.

Asked if she saved anything from the show, Russell jokingly responded, “My sanity, my dignity. Not everyone got out alive.”