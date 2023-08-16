Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry in "Red, White & Royal Blue"

“Red, White & Royal Blue” is making a royal entrance on Prime Video.

The heartwarming, fictional tale of two star-crossed lovers, the son of the female U.S. President, Alex, and English Prince Henry, has been smashing records on the streaming platform since its debut on July 22.

Besides being a lovable LGBTQ+ tale that shines a cheeky light on an unlikely romance, “Red, White & Royal Blue”, which stars Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Perez, is currently Prime Video’s #1 movies worldwide and is already one of the streamer’s most-watched rom-com of all time, according to a press statement released on Wednesday.

“Red, White & Royal Blue” — Photo: Prime Video

Following the film’s release, Prime Video experienced a heightened rush in new membership sign-ups, which the platform believes is directly correlated to the movie based on Casey McQuiston’s novel of the same name.

The film also caused a stir on social media, trending on X in 32 markets globally.

Viewers can grab a slice of the royal affair by streaming “Red, White & Royal Blue” on Prime Video.