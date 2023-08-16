Doja Cat stirred up a hornet’s nest of controversy when she issued a tweet back in May (which she subsequently deleted) joking that her last two albums were “cash-grabs and yall fell for it,” adding, “now i can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop.”

During the months that passed, ticked off fans began unfollowing her on social media — more than 250,000 of them.

On Wednesday, the “Say So” singer shared a post on Instagram Story to declare that not only was she not saddened to lose all those followers, she was downright thrilled by it.

“Seeing all these people unfollow me makes me feel like I’ve defeated a large beast that’s been holding me down for so long,” she wrote.

“And it feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who I am and not for who I was,” she continued, adding, “I feel free.”

Meanwhile, Doja Cat expressed similar sentiments in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, explaining how fans seem to forget she’s a human being, and attempt to take “ownership” of her.

“My theory is that if someone has never met me in real life, then, subconsciously, I’m not real to them,” she explained.

“So when people become engaged with someone they don’t even know on the internet, they kind of take ownership over that person,” she continued. “They think that person belongs to them in some sense. And when that person changes drastically, there is a shock response that is almost uncontrollable… I’ve accepted that that’s what happens. So put my wigs on and take them off. I shave my head or my eyebrows. I have all the freedom in the world.”