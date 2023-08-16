The love story between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari is reportedly coming to a dead end.

TMZ broke the news on Wednesday that the pop phenom, 41, and her fitness model hubby, 29, are heading for separation after a fiery argument allegedly involving cheating allegations.

Sources confided in the outlet that Asghari was convinced Spears broke their monogamy behind his back. Despite no confirmation, Asghari allegedly believed it to be true, and a warzone fight broke out between them.

Asghari allegedly packed his bags and moved out of Spears’ Los Angeles home, adding: “It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce.”

Regarding the rumoured split, a source tells ET , “Britney and Sam have had ups and downs throughout their relationship. They have a lot of love for each other, but they also argue a lot over fundamental issues. Sometimes they feel as though each other’s needs aren’t being completely met. Recently, things took a bad turn and their arguments became more serious and real.”

The supposed blow-out comes after constant headlines over the last few months that there’s been trouble in paradise for the couple following their marriage in 2022.

TMZ reports that Spears can breathe a sigh of relief thanks to her prenup, but she’ll likely still have to send a settlement check in Asghari’s direction following their divorce.

Despite defending her numerous times, Asghari is reportedly exhausted with supporting the pop star’s headline-making behaviour in recent months.

The two began dating back in 2016 when Asghari was on set for one of her music vids, and they have been tied at the waist ever since.

Neither party has commented on the end of their marriage.