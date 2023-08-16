Canada’s Ken took some much-deserved time off after the promotional roll-out of “Barbie” to get some R&R with his wife, Eva Mendes, and their two daughters, Esmeralda Amada, 8 and Amada Lee, 7.

According to People, the Golden Globe winner jetted off to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with his family when the blonde box office behemoth began breaking records in July.

“Of all the places he could go to wind down after his whole ‘Barbie’ tour, he picked Jackson. It’s so peaceful here,” a source confided to People. “People like it because you can fly under the radar. It’s such a small community.”

Jackson Hole is known for its luxurious mountainous lodge resorts despite being such a small community.

The family reportedly stayed at an exclusive celeb hot spot which requires a membership: Caldera House, in the town’s Teton Village.

The Kardashians, Gigi Hadid and Mandy Moore are high-calibre names who’ve stepped foot inside the luxury 5-star hotel.

The family found time to do all the vacay essentials while trotting around the scenic sights of Wyoming, including grabbing some Kampai sushi on Center Street and shopping at GRIT General, a fave clothing store of Harrison Ford.

Gosling, 42, and Mendes, 49, have been reportedly dating since 2011, welcoming their first child, Esmeralda, in 2014 and their second, Amada, in 2016.