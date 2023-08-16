Click to share this via email

Brandon Lee’s heartfelt documentary, “Pamela, A Love Story,” has shattered perceptions surrounding his mother, Pamela Anderson, and ignited positive change.

Unveiling the genuine soul behind the tabloid headlines, the film soared to Netflix’s top ranks upon its January 2023 release. It is now vying for two coveted Emmy Awards: Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special and Best Documentary Music Composition.

In an exclusive interview with People, Lee shared his simple mission with the film: authenticity.

“I was just going to tell the truth,” Lee, 27, emphasizes. He achieved this through unearthing concealed gems like Anderson’s personal journals and family videos, crafting an intimate portrayal that resonated profoundly with audiences.

“Learning that she was a romantic and loved love… That’s the real stuff that just shines through,” Lee notes.

The documentary’s impact on Anderson’s life has been profound. No longer confined by public misconceptions, Anderson now enjoys encounters with admirers who’ve experienced a change of heart: “You’re a real person,” they express. Lee recognizes that “a film, telling a story, can have a real impact on someone’s life, that’s the real payoff.”

With “Pamela, A Love Story” is currently streaming on Netflix.