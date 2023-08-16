Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi just hit a major marriage milestone!

The couple celebrated 15 years of wedded bliss on Wednesday, with DeGeneres taking to Instagram to mark the occasion with a sweet tribute to her wife.

“To my wife of 15 years- I fall more in love with you every day. My life is blessed because you’re in it. Happy anniversary,” DeGeneres captioned the post, which saw the longtime couple aboard a boat, with a gorgeous ocean view behind them.

The post was met with lots of love in the comments, with podcast host Jay Shetty commenting, “Happy Anniversary to one of my favorite couples 🙏🙏🙏 sending SO much love your way,” and Allison Holker, wife of the late DJ and Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producer, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, leaving behind two red heart emojis.

DeGeneres also reposted the image on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Happy Anniversary.”

The idyllic scene and touching tribute come amid a shift for the former talk show host, who ended her long-running show last year after 19 seasons. While the show has ended, a source tells ET that DeGeneres hasn’t exactly slowed down, and has shifted her focus to real estate, philanthropy and traveling with her wife.

DeGeneres’ biggest endeavor is real estate, and the source says that she and de Rossi acquired a massive estate in Montecito, California — where the couple has lived for quite some time — earlier this summer.

“Ellen and Portia recently bought a massive Spanish-style home in Montecito, and most of their summer has been consumed with working on it,” the source says.

The source adds, “Animal welfare is near and dear to Ellen and Portia; they have donated a ton of money and do a lot of hands-on volunteer work to help animals.”

It’s something the source says DeGeneres is “very proud of,” with her gorilla conservatory (The Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund) having opened in Rwanda in February 2022.

“This was something she is very proud of,” the source notes.

Without the busy taping schedule to contend with, DeGeneres and de Rossi have also enjoyed traveling more, with the source sharing that the pair “took a trip to Europe recently.”

In April, DeGeneres, 65, opened up about her and de Rossi’s home life and their $70 million estate, in the Spring 2023 edition of the Montecito Journal’s The RIV Magazine. The comedian shared insight into her and de Rossi’s decision to settle in this particular space, after living in over two dozen homes over the years.

“This place is all about the spot,” DeGeneres said. “The house needed a lot of work, but the spot was always amazing. Strangely, this was the very first place Portia and I ever looked at up here (in 2007)…Truthfully, I didn’t even want to see the place. It’s the longest I’ve ever deliberated on a property. Because the site was incredible but the house, while good bones, basically didn’t have a single surface I could live with, and everything clashed with everything. Even the ceilings.”

When it came to landing on a property, DeGeneres admitted there was no fight with her wife, as the actress is well aware that this is her wife’s thing.

“There’s no division,” DeGeneres told the publication about making house plans with de Rossi. “She’s as passionate about horses as I am about houses. But we don’t delve into each other’s silos. In fact, I can’t really get her to go into a furniture store with me. Unless there’s a horse in there somewhere.”

While DeGeneres’ beautiful home is on display inside the magazine, fans had a chance to see their new digs in February, when de Rossi surprised her wife with a vow renewal.

During the star-studded affair — held on de Rossi’s 50th birthday, inside their new home — the two woman exchanged “I dos” again, as Kris Jenner officiated.

In one of the sweet moments from the day, de Rossi spoke about her excitement to share their forever home together, after 24 houses in eight years.

“I’m just so excited for the future where we just get to do whatever the hell we want for the rest of our lives,” the actress said.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kris Jenner Has Lavish Vacation With Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi

Ellen DeGeneres Talks Finding Her ‘Forever Home’ With Portia de Rossi

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Remembered By Wife, Ellen at Celebration of Life