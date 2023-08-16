Kerry Washington clearly has mixed feelings about Hollywood.

In a new interview with W Magazine, the “Scandal” alum admits that she’s continually attempted to call it quits on her acting career, only to be presented with a dream role.

“I have spent a lifetime trying to not be an actor,” she explained.

“I am always quitting this business, and then right when I decide that I’m done is when something extraordinary comes across my desk,” she said.

READ MORE: Kerry Washington Opens Up About Suffering Horrific Panic Attacks At Age 7: ‘I Couldn’t Make It Stop’

“I was really, really done with this business right before I read the script for ‘Ray’. I was really, really done with this business right before I read the script for ‘The Last King of Scotland’. I was entirely done with this business before reading the script for ‘Scandal’. This is what happens again and again,” she admitted.

When asked when she first realized that she’d become successful, she responded: “I don’t know that that’s a thought I’ve ever had, actually. I have moments where I feel really lucky, moments where I can’t believe that I’m in the room that I’m in, moments where I feel kind of awed by my life, to come from where I come from and to even have the personal life I have. To have the incredible kids I have, and the amazing husband I have, and the career that I have. I have moments of feeling really awed, but I don’t feel successful — because I still feel curious and hungry and excited to continue to work and get better and do more.”