“Sister Wives” leading man Kody Brown is shifting his sights away from polyamory.

Once “spiritually married” to four women – Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, Robyn Brown and Meri Brown – he now stands alone with 44-year-old Robyn as the other three women have packed up and left the marriage.

With his polyamorous dreams being disintegrated, he now has come to pleasant terms with monogamy, stating to People in an article published on Wednesday.

“The idea of ever marrying again after the experience I’ve had, there’s no reason for me to do that. I feel like I’ve hit the bottom of a deep swimming pool, but I’ve pushed off and am headed to the surface,” he confides to the publication.

His previous wife, Janelle, admits that a group marriage was full of uphill battles and toxic challenges, including jealousy.

“I went in with these ideas about how idyllic plural marriage was going to be — but it was really hard,” Janelle dishes to the mag. “Meri and I clashed on everything. Kody and I were amazing when it was just us, but the family dynamic was really tough.”

The three women aren’t down in the dumps about the whole experience. Janelle has no regrets about the ordeal, and Meri also says she’s “keeping the doors open and saying yes.”

“I would do it all again,” she adds.

Season 18 of “Sister Wives” premieres August 20 on Slice.