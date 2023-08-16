“Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney is not down for Raquel Leviss’ recent interview on Bethenny Frankel’s podcast.

Leviss, 28, stopped by Frankel’s “Just B” podcast in an episode released on Wednesday, where she made plenty of claims about her scandalous affair with fellow castmate Ariana Madix’s long-term partner, Tom Sandoval.

Taking to Instagram to unleash her criticisms on the whole matter, Maloney didn’t hold back: “So you know that trending sound or song or whatever that was like, ‘Why the f**k you lying?'” asked the star while laying in bed.

“Anyways, that’s been stuck in my head all morning for some reason.”

Maloney captioned the cryptic commentary with the phrase: “Can’t figure out why.”

Leviss’ candid convo with Frankel had some major bombshells thrown into the mix, including a claim that Sandoval recorded NSFW content of the former pageant queen without her consent.

“I get a text from Ariana sending me two screen recorded videos and a text that said, ‘You’re dead to me,’ and that’s how I knew that she knew,” Leviss shockingly revealed. “And then also that’s how I found out I had been recorded without my consent, so of course all of these emotions came flooding over me.”

She claims Sandoval recorded their intimate FaceTime calls without her knowledge.

The Bravolebrity also dove deep into her 90-day stay at a mental health facility a few months back, stating she wanted to understand better her behaviours and “why am I choosing men that are unavailable?”

“Vanderpump Rules” is currently filming season 11 without Leviss, who has been trying to negotiate her contracts with Bravo execs for a higher pay cut.