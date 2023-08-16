Paul Mescal is among the celebs featured in Harper’s Bazaar‘s September 2023 “Icons” issue, alongside fellow stars Doja Cat and Kendall Jenner.

In his interview, Mescal opens up about how much his live changed after the success of Irish drama “Normal People”, with the media developing an intense interest in his personal life.

“If I’m going to make TV shows like ‘Normal People’, there’s going to be an appetite from the world,” he said.

“Eighty percent of that is palatable. And then 20 percent of it is devastating,” he continued.

Mario Sorrenti/Harper’s Bazaar

“The stuff that hurts is the personal stuff. It’s nobody else’s business and should never be commented on because it’s indecent. And it’s unkind,” he added.

“Honest answer, it makes me angry,” he said. “It’s the entitlement to the information that people expect that just drives me f**king mad.”