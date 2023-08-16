Priyanka Chopra is distancing herself from Sona, the New York City restaurant she helpedto launch.

According to People, Chopra is exiting her partnership in the Indian restaurant that opened its doors in 2021.

“Priyanka has stepped away from her partnership at Sona,” a rep said in a statement to People.

“Bringing Sona to life will invariably be a proud and significant moment in her career,” the statement continued. “Priyanka has always endeavoured to bring Indian culture to the fore through storytelling, whether that’s via engaging content for film and TV, or a beautifully plated dish that embodies the haute cuisine of India.”

“Stepping away from Sona allows her to broaden these ambitions on a more global scale, and she’s excited about the possibilities that await,” the rep added.

Sona co-founder Maneesh K. Goyal, who partnered with Chopra in the business, told People that the restaurant will continue operating, and that it had “been a dream come true” to work with her.

“We’re grateful for her partnership and support,” Goyal said. “While she will no longer be involved as a creative partner moving forward, she remains in the Sona family and we are excited for our respective new chapters ahead.”

In a 2022 interview with Architectural Digest, Chopra explained that the concept behind the restaurant was to give diners a high-end experience that would prove different than what North Americans may typically associated with Indian food.

“India is so diverse,” Chopra explained. “I grew up in a timeless, luxurious India.”