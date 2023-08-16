Would Ed Sheeran ever consider performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?

That’s the question that Andy Cohen asked the British singer-songwriter when he appeared on Cohen’s SiriusXM podcast “Deep & Shallow”, with Sheeran insisting it’s a moot point, because he doesn’t believe he’d ever be asked to do it solo.

However, he revealed, he was invited to share the stage with a different headliner.

“There was a conversation a while ago, I think it was when Coldplay was doing it, of me going on to play ‘Thinking Out Loud’,” he said.

“I think that would be the only way that I would do it, is if I was joining someone else,” he added.

“I think it’s an American thing,” he said, explaining that he doesn’t put on the kind of extravagant stage show the Super Bowl tends to favour.

“I don’t have pizazz,” he said. “You watch Prince, you watch Michael Jackson, you watch Katy Perry, you watch Lady Gaga, you watch Rihanna, you watch Beyoncé, like, all of these amazing performers — I’m just not that,” he said.

“I’m not gonna have dancers on stage. I’m not gonna have fireworks and blah blah,” he admitted.

“The Weeknd‘s one was all of that. I just can’t… that’s not me. I don’t think that anyone wants to see me do the Super Bowl either,” he added.

Cohen, however, disagreed. “You’re a sparkly ginger,” he declared. “That’s enough.”