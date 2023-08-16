The adventures of Scott Pilgrim are continuing!

On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled a new trailer for “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off”, the new anime series based on the graphic novels that inspired the 2010 cult hit “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”.

“Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, but learns he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her,” reads the official Netflix synopsis of the new series. “Then things get even more complicated. Based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O’Malley.”

The film’s original cast will be reprising their roles in animated form, including Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Satya Bhabha, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman and Ellen Wong,

“We’re getting the band back together! Cera and Winstead, Bhabha, Culkin, Evans, Kendrick, Larson, Pill, Plaza, Routh, Schwartzman, Simmons, Webber, Whitman and Wong. A stellar cast, perfectly assembled by Edgar Wright. And, with Science SARU leading the phenomenal animation, we couldn’t ask for a better team for this adventure,” said “Scott Pilgrim” creator Bryan Lee O’Malley and writer BenDavid Grabinski. “We can’t wait for fans and newcomers alike to see what we and our partners at Science SARU have been cooking up. It’s going to be a wild ride.”

Executive producer Edgar Wright, who directed the film, added, “One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of ‘Scott Pilgrim’. Since the film’s release in 2010 we’ve done Q&A’s, remembrances and charity read throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project. Until now… Original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, along with writer BenDavid Grabinski have conjured up an anime series of Scott Pilgrim that doesn’t just expand the universe, but also… well, just watch it. I’m more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure. You are in for a treat.”

In addition to the trailer, Netflix also unveiled a series of first-look photos from the hugely anticipated eight-episode series.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (L to R) Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, Alison Pill as Kim Pine and Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2023

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (L to R) Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, Alison Pill as Kim Pine and Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2023

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2023

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (L to R) Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2023

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (L to R) Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers and Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2023

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (L to R) Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2023

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2023

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (L to R) Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim and Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2023

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2023 — Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2023

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Chris Evans as Lucas Lee in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2023

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (L to R) Brie Larson as Envy Adams and Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2023

“Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” debuts Nov. 17.