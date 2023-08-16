There’s been talk of the cast of “Daisy Jones & The Six” performing the music from the hit Prime Video series — and that talk is still going on.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, “Daisy Jones” showrunner Scott Neustadter was asked if there was a chance that members of the cast would ever embark on a live concert to perform the songs from the series.

“Everybody involved really wants it to [happen],” he said, noting that scheduling and logistics is the key stumbling block.

“It’s a matter of figuring out when they could all be in the same place at the same time again,” he explained.

“They’re all going to go off and do really amazing things. But I know that they’ve kept up their practicing on the off chance that maybe it could happen sooner rather than later,” he added. “They’ll be ready when it happens. It would be cool to watch, for all concerned.”

The cast previously broached the subject in an interview with Variety, with Suki Waterhouse — who portrayed keyboard player Karen Sirko — insisting that she and the rest of the cast would be up for performing onstage.

“At some point, the curtain has to close on ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’,” she said. “If we were going to do a tour, I’d love to do three dates at Madison Square Garden.”

Meanwhile, Sebastian Chacon, who played drummer Warren Rojas, told People, “A tour is not out of the question. Who knows? I don’t know what the future holds.”