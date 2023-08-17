Britney Spears made an announcement on Instagram on Wednesday shortly after ET confirmed Sam Asghari had filed for divorce after just over one year of marriage.

The “Toxic” hitmaker took to social media to tell fans she was planning to buy a horse, ignoring the headlines surrounding the split.

She wrote, alongside a photo of herself riding a horse on the beach, “Buying a horse soon 🐴 !!! So many options it’s kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar 🐎 ???

“I can’t make up my mind 🙈 !!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on 😜 ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar 😘 !!!”

Spears’ post came just hours after ET revealed her split from Asghari; whom she married on June 9, 2022.

A source told ET on Wednesday morning, “Britney and Sam have split. She’s adamant she didn’t cheat.

“The two haven’t got along for a while and it finally came to an end after a major blowup.”

The pair met back in 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari — Press Association

A source told ET Spears “has not been doing well” amid the split.

“She has been denying any cheating allegations and going through a lot of emotions,” the source insisted. “She is hurt because the situation brings up old feelings for her. This is the last thing she needed, especially after her boys moved to Hawaii, being worried about the fires there, and so on.

“She has been trying to get back on her feet and be healthy emotionally, physically, and mentally. Britney has people by her side and her immediate circle is there for her. They are rallying around her.”