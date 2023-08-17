It seems things between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been rocky for a while.

After news broke on Wednesday that the couple have split after 14 months of marriage, People magazine reports that the separation came after months of relationship struggles.

“It’s been very toxic between them for a long time,” a source told the outlet.

“Their marriage has been on the rocks for months,” another insider added. “There has been constant drama. It’s sad. A divorce would be devastating for Britney.”

A source also told ET, “Britney and Sam have had ups and downs throughout their relationship. They have a lot of love for each other, but they also argue a lot over fundamental issues. Sometimes they feel as though each other’s needs aren’t being completely met. Recently, things took a bad turn and their arguments became more serious and real.”

Reps for Spears and Asghari have not responded to requests for comment on their split, but sources confirmed that the couple had separated, with TMZ being the first to report the news.

According to TMZ, the split followed an argument involving cheating allegations.

ET reported a source saying, “Britney and Sam have split. She’s adamant she didn’t cheat. The two haven’t got along for a while and it finally came to an end after a major blowup.”

On Wednesday night, Spears shared a post on Instagram, not addressing the news of the split.

But later that evening, ET reported that Asghari has filed for divorce from Spears.

The pair first started dating in 2016, and finally tied the knot last year, in June. Their wedding had about 60 guests, including big names like Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez and Madonna.

But reports of marital problems emerged earlier this year, after Spears and Ashgari were both photographed without their wedding rings.

Asghari’s manager denied the rumours at the time, explaining that his ring wasn’t on because he was filming a movie.