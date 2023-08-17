Bobbi Althoff is shutting down the rumour mill.

On Wednesday, the podcaster took to her Instagram to share deny rumours that she slept with Drake after her interview with the rapper last month.

In the post, Althoff shared a screenshot of her DM conversation with Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy addressing the rumours.

“My girlfriend says you hooked up with Drake and got divorced. I am saying that is not true,” Portnoy had asked.

“I am not commenting publicly but off the record, you’re right that is not true,” Althoff responded.

“I did not want to do this podcast in the first place, and now so much negativity is coming from it. I’m going to leave it alone after this but this is the uncensored dm between Dave and I,” Althoff captioned the post.

The rumours had spread in part thanks to a clip from Portnoy’s “BFFs” podcast in which he recounted the text exchange, but Althoff’s answer “that is not true” had been muted.

Bobbi Althoff is Allegedly Getting Divorced After Sleeping with Drake pic.twitter.com/zpZYBwrJU8 — COOLIN TV (@coolintvnews) August 16, 2023

Portnoy’s co-host Josh Richards responded in the clip, “Wait, so you just outed her? You just outed her not-public comment?”

The rumours gained traction after Althoff removed her interview with Drake from her YouTube channel, despite amassing over 10 million views.

Althoff and Drake also stopped following each other on Instagram, despite originally booking the interview by DMing each other on the platform.

Last week, Althoff appeared on Portnoy’s podcast did not appear to have any issues with the interview with Drake on her “The Really Good Podcast”, which was conducted with the rapper while lying in a bed together.

In fact, it was Portnoy who had told her, “He was our worst interview we ever had.”

Over the weekend, Althoff posted a video of herself on TikTok, appearing characteristically unimpressed at one of Drake and 21 Savage’s concerts.

@bobbialthoff Really in my element here @ this guys concert ♬ original sound – Bobbi

“Really in my element here @ this guys concert,” she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Drake appeared to reference the feud with Althoff in a post on Instagram.

“Usually it’s a cut throat cryptic caption for the ones that turned on the gang members but tonight I just heard some of the best music ever so I am happy and I will spare you little birdies thanks to @teezotouchdown,” the rapper wrote.