Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are keeping their romance casual amid busy schedules, a source tells ET.

“Kylie and Timothée are still seeing each other when they can. Kylie’s busy with work and traveling a lot, but they make time for each other when it works and both like each other,” the source says, following false reports earlier this month that they had gone their separate ways. “They’re keeping things low key and chill for now, but get along great and have fun together.”

Neither star has addressed the romance publicly nor have they stepped out together in an official capacity. In May, Jenner, 25, was spotted at 27-year-old Chalamet’s home in Beverly Hills. She also attended a family barbecue with her sister, Kendall Jenner, and Timothée’s sister, Pauline Chalamet, both on hand.

Jenner and Chalamet were first linked back in April, when a source told ET the couple was enjoying each other’s company.

“They are keeping things casual at this point,” the source said at the time. “It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes. It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”

In June, a source confirmed the pair was still together, but moving slowly.

“They’re still taking things slow,” the source said. “She’s enjoying this time and seeing where things go. She is being mindful of her kids as her main priority is always being a great mom.”

Jenner is mom to daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1, both of whom she shares with her ex, Travis Scott.